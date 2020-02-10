Report: Sustainable Transportation to Overtake Cars

Feb. 10, 2020—Sustainable transport like cycling will overtake car usage in the world’s biggest cities by 2030, according to a report by CNBC.

Research firm Kantar claimed private car journeys in global hubs would decrease by 10 percent over the next decade. Manchester in the U.K. would undergo the biggest transformation.

By 2030, the report’s authors predicted, 49 percent of all trips undertaken within cities would be completed via those “greener” methods, while car trips would account for 46 percent of all urban journeys — down from 51 percent in 2020.

The report noted cycling is on track to become the fastest-growing method of transportation.