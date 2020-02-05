MENU

News

New Cadillac Escalade Accentuates Hands-Free Driving

February 5, 2020
Feb. 5, 2020—Cadillac has improved the technology in the 2021 Escalade, according to a report by The Detroit Free Press.

The new Escalade’s self-driving Super Cruise system will raise the bar for hands-free highway driving.

The instrument panel consists of three screens stretching 38 inches, from near the driver's window past the middle of the SUV. The car also has night vision, a rearview camera and an augmented reality-enabled navigation system. 

 

 

