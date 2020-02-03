MENU

News

Waymo Self-Driving Van Involved in Collision

February 3, 2020
Feb. 3, 2020—A Waymo self-driving minivan operating in manual mode was involved in a rear-end collision in a Phoenix suburb, according to a recent report by the Associated Press.

The collision occurred late Thursday night in Tempe when the sedan “erratically swerved" in front of the Waymo vehicle, “braking aggressively and abruptly slowing down to a full stop on a 45 mph (72 kph) road," the company said in a statement.The Waymo driver tried to avoid a collision but the minivan rear-ended the sedan.

“Incidents such as this one reinforce the importance of Waymo’s mission: to make it safe for people to get where they’re going and to help save the thousands of lives now lost to traffic crashes caused by humans," the company said, according to the report.

 

 

