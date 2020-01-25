This Week in Business Strategies

Jan. 25, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

Should You Promote Your Best Employee? Here are 4 Questions to Help You Decide – Inc

Common sense says every top employee wants a promotion. But a step up in title may lead to a step down in satisfaction.

How to Build a Great Relationship with a Mentor – Harvard Business Review

The research on the power of mentorship is pretty clear: People with mentors perform better, advance in their careers faster, and even experience more work-life satisfaction. The problem is often that people don’t know how to find a mentor or establish a relationship.

The Science Behind "Think and Grow Rich" and Why it Works – Forbes

As a career-driven professional, chances are you’re looking for ways to have a leg up on growing in wealth and influence through your life’s work.