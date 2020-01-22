AASP-MN Raises $14K for Education

Jan. 22, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) held its 18th Annual Race for Automotive Education, Jan. 14-16, at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville. The event raised over $14,000 to support the Alliance’s Automotive Education Fund and will fund scholarships for automotive students enrolled in ASE-accredited auto service and collision repair programs in Minnesota technical colleges.

Twenty-four teams of auto service and collision repair shops and industry suppliers were joined by twelve teams of automotive students from Dakota County Technical College, Dunwoody College of Technology, Hennepin Technical College (North and South Campuses), Lake Superior College, South Central College and St. Cloud Community & Technical College. The student teams were sponsored by 1 Collision Network.

Trophies were awarded to the 1st place and runner-up teams each night. They were:

1st place – BLVD Autoworks, St. Anthony, Minn.

1st place – Collision repair students from Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie, Minn.

1st Place – LaMettry’s Collision, team #1, Twin Cities, Minn.

The event was supported by the following sponsors: