ADEPT Driver Announces New Product, Website

Jan. 16, 2020—ADEPT Driver, a company that develops science-based crash avoidance training programs, kicked off 2020 with the launch of Advanced Driver, a new product specifically designed for drivers ages 20-60.

"Advanced Driver offers effective neurocognitive crash-avoidance training for licensed drivers, and provides the world's leading treatment for the causes of driver complacency and technology-induced inattention," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver.

Advanced Driver can be purchased from ADEPT's newly redesigned website, which now provides easier navigation to the full suite of ADEPT's crash reduction products. The new site also allows for easy navigation to ADEPT's free video on semi-autonomous vehicles (SAV) which addresses the need for enhanced visual awareness, hazard detection and risk perception when operating these vehicles to counter driver complacency, a significant risk with SAV technology.

With the release of Advanced Driver, ADEPT offers science-based crash-reduction training that is customized for drivers of every age. Like all ADEPT products, Advanced Driver is research-based and applies validated teaching methods to target the top six causes of driver crashes. The program uses real-life driving simulations that precisely measure and teach the driving skills most critical for drivers. Most participants notice an immediate improvement in the way they drive.

ADEPT Driver's training systems are proven to reduce crash frequency by 30 percent and crash severity by 51%. The chances of receiving a traffic citation one year after completing ADEPT Driver training are reduced by over 75 percent.