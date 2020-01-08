MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Global Automakers, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers Merge

January 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS alliance Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers auto cars consensus Global Automakers manufacturers merging groups OEMs trade issues

Jan. 8, 2020—Two auto industry trade groups, Global Automakers and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, have merged to create the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, according to a report by Crain's Detroit Business.

The combined entity will develop policy for safety technology, reducing emissions and expanding electrification.

When there is consensus, the alliance will be involved with trade issues, but for the most part, trade issues will be addressed by other associations, such as the American Automotive Policy Council and Here for America, another group established out of Global Automakers this week.

Global Automakers, which represents the U.S. operations of foreign-based manufacturers, and the Auto Alliance, which counts the Detroit 3, BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz among its members, have long worked together on policy issues. Toyota Motor Corp. belongs to both groups.

Related Articles

Automakers Agree to Add Rear Seat Reminders

PPG Acquires Global Coatings Manufacturer

You must login or register in order to post a comment.