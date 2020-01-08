Global Automakers, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers Merge

Jan. 8, 2020—Two auto industry trade groups, Global Automakers and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, have merged to create the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, according to a report by Crain's Detroit Business.

The combined entity will develop policy for safety technology, reducing emissions and expanding electrification.

When there is consensus, the alliance will be involved with trade issues, but for the most part, trade issues will be addressed by other associations, such as the American Automotive Policy Council and Here for America, another group established out of Global Automakers this week.

Global Automakers, which represents the U.S. operations of foreign-based manufacturers, and the Auto Alliance, which counts the Detroit 3, BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz among its members, have long worked together on policy issues. Toyota Motor Corp. belongs to both groups.