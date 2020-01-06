Analysis: Expect Limitations to EV Implementation

Jan. 7, 2020—Cars.com recently released a report that predicts the top trends that will shape the next decade in the automotive industry.

Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor of Cars.com, says while electric vehicles will continue to grow, they will not be mainstream in the decade. And, autonomous vehicles will not be able to exit the test phase that they're in.

According to the Cars.com report electric vehicle use is rising in urban centers as costs go down, but overall use in the country will continue to lag due to consistently low gas prices, lack of public infrastructure, the recent EPA/California ruling and pending trade wars.

Prices are rising and customers thus have to take out longer finance loan periods.

"Sometimes consumers will ask me if they should go ahead and buy a model year car right now or wait for the advanced electric vehicle one and I have to say, "go ahead and buy the car," Wiesenfelder says.

He says that OEMs need to look into whether the consumer wants the type of vehicle coming to the market and ask themselves whether the consumer will pay for it. For the technology available now in the cars, the price is too steep, he says. Not only is the price too high for what is on the market, but the environmental argument about which electric vehicles will help the environment is not even enough to drive people wholesale to electric vehicles.