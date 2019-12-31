MENU

News

GEICO's President to Retire in 2020

December 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019—Bill Roberts, GEICO’s president and CEO, has announced that he will retire from GEICO in December 2020. Roberts began his career with GEICO in 1984 as an officer in the marketing department.

Over his 35-year career, he has helped lead GEICO to become the second largest auto insurance company in the U.S. 

Replacing Bill as CEO will be Todd Combs, one of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment managers. In addition to becoming GEICO’s CEO, Combs will continue to manage $14 billion of investments for Berkshire Hathaway.

Combs previously worked at Progressive Insurance. 

