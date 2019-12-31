MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

Eyesight Technologies Honored for Driver Monitoring System

December 31, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars driver monitoring system Eyesight Technologies golden globe awards safety of roads technology

Dec. 31, 2019—Eyesight Technologies was awarded first place at the 2019 China GGAI Golden Globe Awards. 

The company won the top prize for the "Outstanding Driver Monitoring System (DMS)" category with more than 120,000 voters participating in the selection process.

"We are excited and extremely honored to be recognized," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies in a press release. "We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide the Chinese market, and global markets at large, with cutting edge technology to improve the safety of the roads."

Related Articles

Bosch Unveils AI Interior Monitoring System

Bosch: Demand for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems Taking Off

You must login or register in order to post a comment.