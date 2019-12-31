Eyesight Technologies Honored for Driver Monitoring System

Dec. 31, 2019—Eyesight Technologies was awarded first place at the 2019 China GGAI Golden Globe Awards.

The company won the top prize for the "Outstanding Driver Monitoring System (DMS)" category with more than 120,000 voters participating in the selection process.

"We are excited and extremely honored to be recognized," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies in a press release. "We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide the Chinese market, and global markets at large, with cutting edge technology to improve the safety of the roads."