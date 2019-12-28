Delegate Work Tasks Efficiently

Dec. 28, 2019—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

The Best Way to Integrate Two Company Cultures After an Acquisition – Inc

Blending operations is relatively straightforward. Blending company cultures is nearly impossible. So do this instead.

Why Your Employees Want You to Delegate – Entrepreneur

Learning to delegate like a champ can make your business healthier.

Move Over, Work-Life Balance. Hello, Work-Life ‘Integration’ – Forbes

Now the idea of “work-life integration” is gaining currency, as more and more people concede the ideal of “balance” may just be an unattainable goal.