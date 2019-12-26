MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

Wisc. Tech Offers First Responders Free Repairs

December 26, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars Eau Claire First responders free repairs Wisconsin
29712363740_1e8ec0c0ab_z.jpg

Dec. 23, 2019—A technician in Eau Claire, Wisc. is offering free repairs to first responders, reports WAOW 9.

At first, Matt Smith, owner of Matt's Mobile Truck and Auto Repair LLC, asked responders to pay for the parts, and he'd do the labor at no extra cost. But within a day of posting, other community members stepped in to sponsor the emergency personnel.

"I want recognition for the people that stood up in front of these bills," said Matt Smith, owner of Matt's Mobile Truck and Auto Repair LLC. "Jim Schwartz at AutoZone, David Zempel at District Pub & Grill, and Nina with Ready Ride Taxi. They deserve the recognition."

Smith has helped countless first responders since starting the project, including Sgt. Patrick LaBarbera of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

"I in my own profession try and go the extra mile," said LaBarbera. "And this is an example of other people in the community trying to do the right thing, go the extra mile, and help where they can. It's outstanding."

Smith says he plans to do free repairs for teachers in January. 

Related Articles

CARSTAR Shops Provide Extraction Training to First Responders

NABC Hosted Event for First Responders at IIHS

You must login or register in order to post a comment.