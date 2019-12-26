Wisc. Tech Offers First Responders Free Repairs

Dec. 23, 2019—A technician in Eau Claire, Wisc. is offering free repairs to first responders, reports WAOW 9.

At first, Matt Smith, owner of Matt's Mobile Truck and Auto Repair LLC, asked responders to pay for the parts, and he'd do the labor at no extra cost. But within a day of posting, other community members stepped in to sponsor the emergency personnel.

"I want recognition for the people that stood up in front of these bills," said Matt Smith, owner of Matt's Mobile Truck and Auto Repair LLC. "Jim Schwartz at AutoZone, David Zempel at District Pub & Grill, and Nina with Ready Ride Taxi. They deserve the recognition."

Smith has helped countless first responders since starting the project, including Sgt. Patrick LaBarbera of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

"I in my own profession try and go the extra mile," said LaBarbera. "And this is an example of other people in the community trying to do the right thing, go the extra mile, and help where they can. It's outstanding."

Smith says he plans to do free repairs for teachers in January.