Study: Land Use Plays Role in Pedestrian Fatalities

December 20, 2019
Dec. 23, 2019—In recent years, more than 800 pedestrians annually have been killed on U.S. interstates and other freeways.

The largest number of them were hit attempting to cross in urban areas, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds.

The researchers zoomed in on California for a more detailed analysis and found that most of the fatal crossing crashes there occur where the freeway separates residential areas from commercial and other nonresidential areas.

Many U.S. cities have interstates or other major highways cutting through them and separating neighborhoods. 

 

