Safety Council Issues Warning Ahead of Holiday Travel

Dec. 23, 2019—The National Safety Council estimates that 115 people may be killed on the roadways during the one-day Christmas Day holiday driving period, and an additional 163 may be killed during the one-day New Year's Day driving period.

According to the agency, seat belts could save 245 lives.

The Christmas holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. The New Year's holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

An additional 13,100 people may be seriously injured in crashes over the Christmas holiday period, while 18,600 may be seriously injured over New Year's.