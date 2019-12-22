MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

Safety Council Issues Warning Ahead of Holiday Travel

December 22, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Christmas National Safety Council New Year's Day safety seat belts traffic deaths traffic injuries

Dec. 23, 2019—The National Safety Council estimates that 115 people may be killed on the roadways during the one-day Christmas Day holiday driving period, and an additional 163 may be killed during the one-day New Year's Day driving period. 

According to the agency, seat belts could save 245 lives.

The Christmas holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. The New Year's holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

An additional 13,100 people may be seriously injured in crashes over the Christmas holiday period, while 18,600 may be seriously injured over New Year's.

Related Articles

Record Number of Americans Traveling for Holidays

Safety Council: Roughly 400 Killed on Roads on Thanksgiving

You must login or register in order to post a comment.