This Week in Business-Building Strategies

Dec. 21, 2019—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

We're Unconsciously Hiring the Wrong Candidates – Entrepreneur

It's easy to easily establish unconscious biases about who the "best fit" for a job might be based on our individual experiences. There’s a science behind what’s happening here, known as the halo effect and horn effect, where we subconsciously allow one belief to overshadow others.

Do these 9 things to get better at working remotely – Fast Company

With more and more people working remotely at least some of the time, more employees are experiencing that things change when there’s no office. Dynamics, habits, and workflows change in a remote organization.

10 Quick Tips for Avoiding Distractions at Work – Harvard Business Review

People are spending little time in what psychologists call “the flow state,” a space where people are up to five times more productive, according to research from McKinsey.