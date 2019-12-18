How I Work: Lacey Haddeland

Sitting at the front desk of a body shop in Alaska, Lacey Haddeland could not have predicted where her career would end. For her, all she could see was the snowy landscape outside the building’s front office.

Yet, before she knew it, her boss offered her the opportunity to train in damage assessment and then, body shop management. Ten years later, Haddeland’s still in the business, but now she runs her own location as a manager for Fix Auto Valley in Palmer, Alaska.

Haddeland joined the $19 million, Fix Auto Alaska MSO about three and a half years ago. After joining the team, she tackled fixing the Palmer shop’s business relationships. She spent months raising the shop’s grade with insurer State Farm. As a result, today roughly 70 percent of the shop’s work comes from State Farm.

For her, the secret to success lies in not simply checking on the progress her team is making but also making sure to evaluate herself as a leader. When a leader isn’t in a good state of mind, then he or she has no capacity to lead others, Haddeland says.

Below, the Alaskan shop operator elaborates on the leadership strategies that have helped her find success.

As told to Melissa Steinken



The shop opens at 8 a.m. each day, and I try to be there 30 minutes earlier than that. I try to come in early and stay late whenever it is necessary. I try to visit the vendors on every so often in the morning. I like to visit vendors like our insurance agents and bring them a treat like donuts. It’s a good way to stay top of mind in all of those relationships.

On days I’m not doing vendor visits, I focus my time on checking in with the team. I typically handle and oversee everything from production work to file closing. In the morning, I have my front desk team give me an update on what the customer needs to know and then have them reach out to the customer.

I like to have one-on-one meetings with my team in the morning and then do short check-ins throughout the day. It’s important to me that my team knows my door is always open and they can come to me with anything.

Every so often, we host BBQs, potlucks and celebratory dinners to boost shop morale and foster team building.

If I’m passing through the front office and see a customer, I make a point to stop and greet them. A body shop is definitely not a place a customer wants to visit, so I try being friendly with the customer and make sure to say that it is going to be okay.

In the afternoon, I’ll check in with the body shop techs. I make a point to check in on the files being closed, review open files and review the cars themselves. I'll ask them how they're doing, if they foresee any delays and if they need anything.

I like to double check that all the proper pre-and post-repair scans were conducted on the cars. We’ve been doing scans at Fix Auto for a few years, but I’ve been in the habit of performing these before I even joined Fix Auto.

If it’s a winter day and we’re busier than usual, I eat lunch way later in the afternoon. Sometimes I’ll take a lunch break as late as 3:30 p.m. I make sure to feed myself but, during the winter, we have our busiest time due to icy and snowy road conditions leading to dangerous driving.

As silly as this may sound, I do keep a reminder on my phone to "drink water" a few times a day. It also doubles as a reminder to stop and "refill my cup." It's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day duties and forget that you can't help fill other's cups if yours is empty.

I do read leadership books and audio books. A couple of my favorite books are Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter by Liz Wiseman and Emotional Intelligence by Danielle Coleman. I think reading is important because I’m working with all different types of people and, as a young leader, it’s important to have a mindset of how we deal with our thought processes.

We have a smaller team, so our workflow process is very precise in the winter. We have one painter, three technicians, one CSR, one estimator, one parts person and one detailer. In order to get a car out in a timely manner, we will order parts for the car and schedule the drivable car once the parts arrive. Once the car arrives, we complete a pre-wash and pre-scan the vehicle system.

Then, the car goes through disassembly, in which a technician looks for hidden damages. The car is repaired, goes to the paint department and then it is brought back to technicians to be reassembled.

We do our own alignments on the vehicles. After the alignment is finished, I have my estimator, my CSR or I look at the car one more time. We call it a final car review.

I think it’s important to review the repairs because we’re seeing more complex vehicles in the shop than we ever have before. So, there’s more chance to have hidden damage.

Our goal is to make the whole claims process as short as possible. From the moment we’re contacted by the customer, insurance or towing company, we try to get the repair process moving. We make sure we have open lines of communication in order to do so.

Many of the insurance companies provide us with online portals in which we can check claim status and request information. Some of our vendors have web-based systems to check parts availability and use to communicate to the vendors. In other cases a quick email or phone call is the best way. We have found the quickest and most convenient way of communicating with our customers is via text messaging.

We’re in a unique location since we’re located in a small but growing town in Alaska. While our average monthly car count might fluctuate between 55 cars and 100 cars each month depending on whether road conditions are more precarious, it’s definitely been neat being in an industry that’s growing in our area, with more traffic coming into the shop.

Since we’re located in a smaller area, we have a small team of strong and hard workers. Right now, we know that when the snow hits, we’re going to be seeing a lot more work.