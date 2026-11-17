Mitchell Cloud Estimating (MCE) does not automatically account for these secondary finish setups. Because standard database refinish logic assumes parts are finished in the primary body color during a single paint operation, these scenarios require an on-the-spot evaluation for the duplicated labor and material efforts involved.

Key considerations for the repair plan:

Duplicate Setup & Mixing: Published refinish times do not include formulating, retrieving toner formulas for, or mixing separate secondary colors with required solvents, reducers, and hardeners.

Equipment & Booth Operations: Account for dedicated spray gun setups, gun cleaning cycles between formulas, separate flash times, and additional booth bake cycles.

Fine-Line Masking & Protection: Factor in perimeter taping, back-masking, or bagging required to protect primary body panels or contrasting trim from overspray.

Clear Coat Application: Verify whether the secondary components require a separate matte, satin, or semi-gloss clear coat mix, which constitutes an additional refinish setup.

Refinish Overlap Logic: When transitioning between different colors, review system overlap deductions. Overlap should not automatically deduct between the last component finished in the primary body color and the first component finished in the secondary color sequence, as they represent distinct refinish operations. Manual adjustment may be necessary.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.